Heidi Klum was fined 7 thousand dollars for swimming in the wrong place

| August 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Famous model Heidi Klum fined almost 7 thousand dollars, which was the bathing in the wrong place. Now the star is enjoying a honeymoon in Italy, which holds Tom Kaulitz.

According to Radar, Heidi Klum and her choice was seen in the Blue grotto Italian island of Capri. Swim back to the boat permitted, however, swimming in local waters a penalty in the amount of 6,7 thousand dollars. Model and Tom Kaulitz decided to ignore the law, want to dive into the pond from the deck that occurred on Monday, August 5.

The media also said that this is not the first time that Heidi Klum and her husband decided to swim in non-designated place. In particular, a year ago, the model shared with fans through social networks a video where they rock musician swim in the grotto.

