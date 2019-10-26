Heidi Klum with her husband for Halloween ready
Heidi Klum and her husband is a German musician Tom Kaulitz – enjoying life together and shared leisure. While other stars are preparing for Halloween, they seem to have started off.
Heidi posted a lot of vivid pictures in a provocative way. Model examples are a silver mini dress with open neckline and bright makeup with long blue eyelashes, and her husband wore a shirt and pants.
The main detail of the images both with shimmering sequins that cover the lovers ‘ bodies from head to toe. Also Heidi in addition to Luca wear large earrings with your new last name is Kaulitz.
Heidi and Tom are dancing, hugging and kissing, all kind of showing that they just love each other. Happy photo of the pair a few hours and circled the entire network and gathered a record number of likes and comments.
Interesting that Heidi often tries to lay out shared photo with her husband, but Tom isn’t keen on social networks. But his twin brother, who travels frequently to lovers also publishes their pictures. Relations Heidi have with the bill is incredibly harmonious, Klum loves to call her husband and his brother as “your favorite twins”.