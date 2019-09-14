Height and weight affect the likelihood to celebrate the 100-year anniversary
Scientists came to the conclusion that most of all chances of longevity are slim people with above-average growth.
It is known that excess weight robs us of health about as well as Smoking. But recently, scientists from the Dutch University came to a curious conclusion. It turns out that not only the weight but also the height of a man have a relationship with the chances of a long life.
The experiment lasted for 20 years. It was attended by 120 thousand people, men and women. In the beginning of the study their ages were 55-70 years. Scientists studied their medical history, physical activity, health, emotional state, diet, bad habits. In addition, scholars interested in education, interests, as well as the height and weight of study participants.
Until the end of the experiment survived at least a thousand respondents. Most of them were women, but that’s not all – the growth of almost all the inhabitant was above 175 cm, and their weight was about the same as in the beginning of the study, or even declined slightly.
The final tally of the results will take a long time, but now scientists can say with high probability a tall slim people have a better chance of long life than others.