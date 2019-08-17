Heinz baby food recalled due to possible content of insects (PHOTO)

Loading...

Federal agents for food safety said that withdrawing from the sale of baby food of a certain brand because of the possible content of insects inside.

The canadian Agency for food inspection has declared, that withdraws the country braised Turkey for children over 8 months of Kraft Heinz.

According to the Agency, baby food was sold in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Reports of the poisoning was not.

The Agency warns that the product should not be used, it must be discarded or returned to the store where it was purchased.