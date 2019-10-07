“Held the hand”: a network of crying over the posts about the love of the husband of deceased actress Kuklin
Husband Ukrainian actress Marina Kuklin-May, who died October 5, Andrew May-Malakhov touched the net with posts about the love for his wife.
The family knew about the illness of the actress for a long time, as friends. Colleagues and friends have supported Andrei and collected money for treatment, although the family did not ask for help.
In their posts all the time May Malakhov wrote about love, reminiscing about the past, noted how heavy it was to be strong.
“The day I fell asleep. Held in the hand of the Marina, the second leaning on the barrier of the bed, and passed out. We both fell asleep. Met. In Paris” — he wrote a few weeks ago.
And on 12 September the couple celebrated the 11th anniversary of the wedding. To publish this man has put up two photos, one of them two hands — and his sick wife.
Earlier, colleagues and friends of the actress have written their memories of her.
