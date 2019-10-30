Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen presented the film “Good liar” in London
In London hosted the premiere of “a Good liar” with Hellen Mirren and Ian Mackellen in the lead roles.
On the red carpet 74-year-old Helen appeared in a black dress in the peas, adding the image suede shoes and diamond earrings. The star of the movie “the Lord of the rings”, 80-year-old sir Ian McKellen, chose to exit in the light blue suit and sneakers, and as accessories — a scarf and a hat.
Being longtime friends, the actors posed for photographers in an embrace, and then even danced for everyone present dance.
In the new film “a Good liar” McKellen plays a con man who wants to outwit the rich widow looking for love, performed by Mirren, but eventually finds himself under her spell.