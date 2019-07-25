Helen Mirren and other stars at the premiere of “the fast and the furious: Hobbs and Shows” in London

To our slight disappointment, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson at the premiere was not.

A spin-off of popular franchise “fast and furious” wonder is one of the most anticipated movies of the summer — it’s got everything we expect from a light summer action: amazing cars, strong men and fatal beauties. Some British fans have had the opportunity to see this in person, July 23, in London held a special screening of the film. To the first path with approximately the same brightness burned a screen “the British Queen” Helen Mirren and a true friend of the Royal family of Idris Elba. But Jason Statham, judging by the photo, have traditionally been impermeable.

Idris Elba

Jason Statham

