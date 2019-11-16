Helena Bonham Carter in a lush dress with feathers at the premiere of the series in London
53-year-old actress showed of the evening in a gorgeous dress.
Helena Bonham Carter attended the premiere of the third season of “the Crown,” in which she plays a major role along with Olivia Colman.
In front of cameras, Helena appeared in a lush black dress with transparent neckline with lace and floral appliqués from the brand Ryan Lo, embroidered at the waist with rhinestones, and skirt with feathers.
The dress she combined with black sandals with brooch with stones and on a high platform and heel.
Gathered ruffled hair, intense makeup s cherry lipstick and light purple eye shadow and black long earrings completed her evening outfit.