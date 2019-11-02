Helena Bonham Carter surprised a extravagant way on the red carpet
Among the star guests of the ceremony “Woman of the year” by the magazine Harper’s Bazaar, which was held in London, was a 53-year-old British actress Helena Bonham Carter.
Celebrity, as always, made an impression on the red carpet, shining there in black dress with short sleeves and a velvet belt at the waist, black tights with rhinestone, sandals on platform and heel, and with a fun bow in her hair.
In your image of Helena Bonham also drew attention to the bright make. The actress stressed eyelids Ludovisi shadows and struck the black arrows and on the lips — quite intense lipstick dark Burgundy colour. Of the ornaments on the star were also earrings pendants with three stones.
This ceremony was depicted other famous British women – Cressida Bonas and Amelia Windsor, as well as actress cate Blanchett and other stars.