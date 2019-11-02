“Hell Shaw!”: Danilko has criticized the contestants of the tenth season of “the X factor” (photo)
Saturday, November 2, on STB TV channel will take place the final casting of the tenth season of the vocal show “X-factor”. After that, the lucky ones who conquered the judges, will begin training in a training camp. In December will start live broadcasts. And the winner of the anniversary season will be announced in late 2019.
The last issue of the castings was lucky for twelve singers. In the next release of the project selected participants to Danilko, Nastya Kamensky, Olya Polyakova and by the famous Italian tenor Alessandro Safina.
First, who subdued jury the four, was the group VINOK. Her soloist Natalie was born in Belgium and living in America, met with the Ukrainian — drummer Ilya. In Ukraine they decided to build a family and develop their creativity. Incendiary performance art songs lifted the audience and impressed the judges.
It is very good, I woke up, — said Danilko.
— Your bard song — ready hit, said Alessandro Safina.
With four “Yes” group took place in training camp.
The same verdict heard 26-year-old Alice Striga. She decided on “X factor” to launch a career as an artist again. At age 16 she began to work with the producer, but the popularity of it did not bring her. And when the contract ended, the producer took away her license for 20 songs. After the performance the girls on “X-factor” hall shouted “well done.”
If I were to open my own production Agency, you’ll be one of the first with whom I sign a contract — made a loud statement Alessandro Safina.
A very unusual performance was the duet RAZSOYL. Hleb and Veronica were once in a relationship, but because of fundamental differences in the characters decide to remain friends and focus on work. The boys got four judges “Yes”.
Most touching was the performance of the participant Polina Beznosyuk. From childhood the girl had many complexes associated with appearance. As a teenager, she wore wide clothes and a cap, half face was covered hair. The girl had problems with teeth, pimples and a large birthmark on the eyelid, from which protruded a hair. Teeth Polina lined, pimples with age is gone, and a birthmark, the doctors were able to remove. But the fears of the girl remained, and the strongest of them stage fright. “X-factor” she decided to fight it. After the speech, the girl is so overcome with emotion that she could hardly keep his tears.
— When you started to sing, I saw you shaking. But you’ve gotten over that — commented Alessandro Safina.
Other judges also supported the girl, and Pauline went to training camp.
Marina Timofeyuk-Stepanova NAVKA told the story of how after her marriage she found herself in a Golden cage. The last straw was when her husband raised her hand. “X-factor” Marina performed her own song “Titanz”.
— I liked your song, the dance is latency I was hooked — estimated performance of Nastya Kamenskih.
The verdict of the judges, or four “Yes”.
Debut performance on stage-X happened to Duo DASTAL. But the audience remember the speech not even the conclusion of judges — four “Yes”, and the fact that after the songs, the Duo Artem decided to propose to his girlfriend.
— We Vika together a year and a half, but after two months of our relationship I realized that she’s the one, — admitted “FACTS” Artem. — I wanted to remember it, that was unbanal, but somehow interesting and beautiful.
— It was so cool and unexpected! Happy, because love him very much. Although it has long been jokingly referred to as Artyom husband, and he me wife, — shared his emotions Vika.
Shocked the judges and audience with a performance of Ivan Filipenko. The guy with the calling looks red dreadlocks and likes heavy music. According to him, under him “crazy”. But in spite of extravagant way Ivan sang the song “These eyes opposite”. In addition, Ivan is the only party that made Andrei Danilko dance. Before the performance Filipenko declared white dance, and Olya Polyakova invited Danilko, who could not refuse the pop diva. As a result the guy left the show with four “Yes” from the judges.
Hope Bodnaruk has earned four “Yes” for the song on poems by Lesya Ukrainka. With the verdict of three “Yes” was the group Ganna Baby. The guitar player with bright green hair suddenly in the middle of a speech to have a pitcher and smashed it on the stage. The judges described their performance as “devils sho”. But, as commented Andriy Danylko: “something “devils sho” is”. So the guys went to training camp.
Also try your hand decided the young actor Raul Hamza. The audience of the STB channel remember artistic guy involved in the 7th season of the “X-factor”. Then he came to the project with his brother and sister in the trio of “Hamza”. According to Raul, he returned to build a solo career. The guy wants to prove to the brother and sister that can develop independently.
He managed to get four “Yes”.
Atypical for “X-factor” was the performance of Catherine Eroshkina. It is hereditary Opera singer, the granddaughter of national artist of Ukraine Lilia Lobanova. Catherine’s speech caused controversy among the members of the jury, because Nastya Kamensky believes that with the academic vocal, the woman has no future in the “X-factor”. But the biggest was the argument Olya Polyakova’s that in her concerts the biggest hit of the Opera is the song “flip flops”. In the result, the judges gave the contestant a chance and missed on.
The main intrigue of the day was the appearance on “X factor” Victor Pavlik. But to conquer the stage of the famous show he did not come alone. People’s artist of Ukraine performed together with his son Alexander. Pavlik Jr. has already participated in the first season of “X-factor”. It was then in a duet with Sergey Semenov, the guy came to the airs, finishing in seventh place in the show.
— “The x factor” has given a lot Sasha: I saw how he walked on the project and how it left, — told the “FACTS” Victor. — In the first half of the show my son got a very cool school, especially in training camp and regular rehearsals. I think worldwide participation in this project is the most promising for the performer.
Olya Polyakova invited Viktor Pavlik to remain in the project together with his son. Nastya Kamensky stated that he has no choice. But the intrigue remains whether they offer a famous actor.
