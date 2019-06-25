Hell: the Sahara wind brought to Europe the anomalous heat
PHOTO : “the World 24” / Elena Kraynova
Heat waves came to Europe. The winds of the Sahara brought in 40-degree heat in Germany, Belgium and Spain. The French authorities because of natural anomalies even decided to postpone school examinations, the correspondent of “MIR 24” Olga Zhemchugova.
Republic square in Paris turned into fountain square. Included irrigation. A only way escape from the heat. The thermometer in France is raised to about 40°. Suffering people and animals.
Sugar – in the heart of Europe. This week African weather came to Belgium, Germany, UK. Typically cool June turned into an emergency situation for the Europeans. In France, the situation under the control took the President.
“We have taken all measures in order to provide maximum assistance to people who are more likely to suffer from the heat. It is the elderly, the disabled, pregnant women, small children,” said Emmanuel macron.
French meteorologists have announced the latest orange – level weather risk. They believe that this might be a record. The hottest so far was the summer of 2003. Then in the country killed 15 thousand people. Now, not to repeat the tragedy, authorities urged residents to spend less time in the sun. However, the Parisians even at home it is difficult to escape from the scorching heat.
“In many of the Paris apartments even no air conditioning. So we have more time try to hold on to the street, near the water,” said a resident of Paris, Caroline Kellan.
Do not stand and tourists who seemingly live to the South. These people came from Zambia.
“We have already climbed the Eiffel tower, are now going to look at the arc de Triomphe, however, a couple will have to make a stop. It’s too hot. I am in Zambia now live. And you know, even now there is cooler than here,” said a tourist Brand.
In one of the resort towns of the Belgian local authorities are even forbidden to carry tourists on a special horse-drawn carts. Happy with the weather, it seems that only the guests from Australia.
“And we like it here. This weather is refreshing. However, we heard from the locals that here such temperatures is not often,” says tourist from Australia, and Kellen Abrams.
In Germany, too, waiting for the temperature record. Such happy news, it seems that only the children who, despite the ban, opened the season bathing in the fountains.