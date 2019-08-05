Hell the US sanctions against Russia: named for an important date
26 Aug United States of America put into action the second package of anti-Russian sanctions in the case of the poisoning of ex-GRU officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia in British Salisbury.
As reported RBC-Ukraine, Washington will oppose the grant of all loans or other financial and technical assistance to Russia by international financial organizations (world Bank, IMF); to tighten the licensing of the sale of the Russian Federation of certain goods and technologies; banned American banks to participate in the primary market foreign currency sovereign debt to Russia and to lend to the government.
As previously reported “FACTS”, a decree on new sanctions against Russia was signed by the President of the United States Donald trump.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter