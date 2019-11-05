‘Hellish holidays’: hotel in Disney World ruined a dream vacation for tourists
A dream vacation to Disney World turned into a “hellish holidays” for a couple of British and her two sons. This writes the New York Post.
35-year-old Michael Atwal-Brice and 41-year-old Paul Atwal Bryce has collected about $ 13,000 on vacation in Disney World with his sons-twins. They flew 10 hours and arrived at the hotel expecting at least a clean room. But they said the room was “so much dirt and dust that I can’t bring the dog.”
The family room at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort in Florida was worth more than $ 500 per night, but the couple claims that the room had exposed wiring, dead cockroaches on the floor, dust on all surfaces, and worst of all, “used condom on the bed.”
The situation was aggravated by the fact that the boys Michael and Paul, 13-year-old Levi and Lucas suffer from autism and epilepsy, so they require more care than most teenagers.
“It was a lot of exposed wires. Our boys have no sense of danger, so they can easily touch them, ‘ said Michael. Boys could step on a cockroach or easy to touch the condom. That’s what shocked us”.
A couple from Barnsley claimed that they even called the hotel in advance and asked to clean the room, but to no avail. “We could not stay there. The boys were upset,” said Michael.
The pair made a request and received a new room but they said they were “dirty and dusty” premises still do not meet their standards.
“That’s what shocked us: we are not just booked any old hotel,’ said Michael. We specifically booked this resort and spent a lot of money to make the holidays magical and special. It was supposed to be magical, but it was like a spike in 1-star hotel”.
The couple demanded compensation from the company, but claims that they refused. With the escalation of the situation by senior management transported the family to a luxury resort Spa, hotel Disney Grand Floridian.
A Disney World representative said, “This family has repeatedly received compensation from us in the last five years, and they continue to come back for. Regarding their current visit, we believe that the claims of the guests exaggerated, and they just again took several steps to improve their holidays.”
Atwal Bryce raised more than 20 children and has made several TV appearances, telling their tips and techniques, how to provide their children with a great vacation having a limited budget.