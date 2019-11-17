“Hello Internet, I’m a grandfather”: the family of Michael Ephraim was the completion (video)
In the family of the famous 56-year-old Russian artist, participant of the project “Citizen poet” and “Mister” by Mikhail Efremov his wife Yevgeniya Dobrovolskaya was a joyful event.
Recently, their son Nicholas was born the daughter that parents dubbed Alla. This became known through the publication in the account portal, TVC Plus “Instagram”, write “news”.
In the microblog appeared the video, where you happy Mikhail Efremov in verse declares that for the first time became a grandfather, revealing the name of a granddaughter.
“So, Internet, I — grandfather. Alla N.”, — said the actor.
Network remind that this summer the son of actor Nicholas finally married his beloved Vlada Kiselyova, which met for five years. Apparently, to legitimize the relationship of a young man made it is the pregnancy of the girl.
By the way, Yevgeniya Dobrovolskaya failed to get to the wedding of the heir, because at that time she was on tour that failed to migrate. But Mikhail Efremov was able to push my busy work schedule, by visiting the ceremony.
Nicholas is one of six children of an actor. He was born in the second marriage of Michael Efremova actress Evgenia Dobrovolskaya. In addition to Nicholas, the artist still have five children, two sons and three daughters.
