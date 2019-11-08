“Hello, tree!” Prince Charles was accused that he “shakes hands with the branches,” plants
The heir of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles really enjoys gardening, which often becomes a cause for ridicule and memes from the sharp tongue of the British.
So, in his estate, Highgrove House in Glostershire he takes care of the flowers and grows a variety of products. And, importantly, as the home of the Prince and his gardens are created on an organic basis, which speaks to their environmental friendliness, purity and lack of pesticides that are very harmful to the environment
In addition, the Prince is no less important and even “dialogue” with the plants, which he occasionally them leads, writes Hello! with reference to the Twitter community Quite Interesting.
Community members believe that Prince Charles “shaking the branch” of each tree that he plants.
At first this statement sounded like a joke, but it later turned out that the Prince really is such a tradition and numerous photographs confirm this.
After planting the tree he puts his hand to the branch or stem, greeting thus the new living being.
And in an interview in 1986, Charles told me that, being engaged in his garden, he talks to plants.
“I just come and talk to plants. They answer me”, — said the Prince, obscurative of the interviewer.
The impression of information was so great that after several jokes members of the community have “changed his mind” and called the relations of Charles with trees “the most British thing you can think of”.
