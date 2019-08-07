Help kisses to lose weight?
Experts point out that prolonged and passionate kissing can help you lose weight. In addition, they help to reduce stress levels are the key to a perfect date.
A sexologist from Los Angeles claims that intense kiss helps to burn up to six calories per minute. Than he longer, the more energy is spent. Kiss can’t replace a workout at the gym, but still there are ways how it is possible to apply this method for weight loss.
Experts advise to kiss her lover in different poses. This can be done standing, sitting on the bed, lying down, moving to combine occupation with sex. To calorie consumption was more, the number of long kisses should reach three or four a day.
However, without a proper diet and sports activity is not to get rid of extra pounds. Kiss is to think of it as a positive addition to all the above activities.