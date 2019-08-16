Help to buy and hide weapons: the police arrested the accomplice of the shooter in Ohio
Federal Prosecutor stated that each arrow from Dayton Connor Betts, who staged a mass shooting, bought him a bulletproof vest and a shop to machine, which had 100 rounds, and Betts used during the shooting. This writes the New York Post.
24-year-old Ethan Colley not only bought things for the murderer, but hid them in my own apartment, “to help Betta to hide them from his parents,” said U.S. attorney Benjamin Glassman at a press conference in Dayton.
But Glassman said that there is no indication that Collie willingly helped Betts in planning or conducting a mass shooting in Dayton.
Colley also told Federal prosecutors that he and Betts had used “hard drugs, marijuana together four or five times a week during the 2014-2015 years.”
He was arrested on Friday, August 9, in Beavercreek (Ohio) at the non-shooting charges he lied in the application for obtaining a license for the weapon. In case convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.
Collie told the feds that smoke pot every day for 10 years.
Nevertheless, he lied on the form when he bought his own gun at the beginning of 2019. He wrote that he did not use marijuana or drugs.
