Helped the benefactor: the Friske family was paid a multimillion-dollar debt
Father of the late singer Jeanne Friske Vladimir Borisovich, who recently underwent heart surgery, to uncover the truth about multi-million dollar debt to the charity organization “Rusfond”, the scandalous proceedings which lasted several years. The fact that the Fund has transferred a large amount of money for treatment Janna Friske, who was fighting cancer of the brain. But, unfortunately, the disease was stronger. After the death of the singer “Rusfond” demanded the family of the singer report that the funds were expended. It was about the amount of 21.6 million rubles, which were collected fans of Jeanne. Native singer was unable to provide receipts. “Rusfond” went to court and won it.
But, as stated earlier Vladimir Friske, money to pay off the debt the family was not. Former husband of Jeanne Friske and the father of her son Platon Dmitry Shepelev from problems moved away.
Vladimir Borisovich admitted that the family finally managed to get rid of debt. This helped wealthy man of show business, whose name did not call.
“All debts repaid. It’s all over. We then turned in such a situation, a stalemate. We had no money then. One person helped us a lot. He is from the world of show business. The debt was in the region of 22 million rubles.
This man called me and said he wanted to help in memory of Jeanne. About two million rubles he still had to borrow in order to repay all debts to the charity organization”, — said the father of Zhanna Friske.
He also once complained to a former son-in-law Shepeleva, which does not allow to communicate with her grandson. Vladimir Borisovich said that in four years saw Plato a few times. That new girlfriend Ekaterina Shepeleva Tulupov will help to improve relations, he believes.
“Its me the girl is not interested, we don’t communicate. For me it is important that the grandson was with us, but so fate decreed. Maybe Catherine is a good girl, but I do not believe that she will convince, “—said Vladimir Borisovich.
However, it is known for more than a year living under the same roof with Tulupova. Say, a couple preparing for the wedding.
