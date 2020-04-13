Helps 68% of patients in the United States tested an experimental drug from coronavirus
According to new data, based on observations of patients, more than two thirds of critically ill patients with COVID-19 condition has improved after treatment, “Redecision”, an experimental drug developed by Californian company Gilead Sciences Inc. This writes the New York Post.
The analysis, published Medical journal New England, does not detail what other types of treatment received 61 hospitalized patients, and data on eight of these were not included — in one case due to dosing errors.
The author called the results “encouraging”, but warned that it is difficult to interpret the results, because they do not include a comparison with the control group, as it would be in the case of randomized clinical trials. In addition, the number of patients was small, the disclosed detail is limited and the observation time was relatively short.
The study included patients in the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan, who have completed a 10-day course of intravenous introduction of “Ramdevpir”.
Before treatment, 30 patients were on ventilator and four were connected to the machine, which transmits the patient’s blood through an artificial oxygenator.
After completing the course of treatment with “Redecision” and surveillance for 18 days in 36 patients, or 68%, there was a significant improvement. More than half of the 30 patients who at the beginning of the study were on ventilators, unable to breathe on his own. 25 patients, or 47%, were discharged from the hospital. Seven patients, 13% of the total number of the studied died.
Twelve patients, 23% had serious side effects including the syndrome of multiple organ dysfunction, septic shock and acute kidney injury.
“We look forward to the results of controlled clinical trials to confirm our results,” wrote Dr. Jonathan Grein, lead author and Director of epidemiology at the Medical center Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles).
Currently there are no approved treatments or preventive vaccines against COVID-19, respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 117 000 people worldwide.
Gilead in March, sharply limited its program using the “Ramdevpir” and conducts its own clinical trials of the antiviral drug, the results of which are expected in the coming weeks. Researchers in China and at the National institutes of health is also conducting trials of “Ramdevpir” on patients with COVID-19.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1375
[name] => treatment
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => lechenie
)
treatment
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark