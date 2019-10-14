Helps with obesity pills and diets simply do not exist
Authoritative Spanish scientist said that in the world there are no such pills and diets that could help available of obesity. Only a total change – most people don’t master.
One of the founders of the Spanish society of surgery of obesity and metabolic disorders (SECO) Joan Pujol of Rafols shared in the press opinion on why the fight against obesity in the modern world is so little effective, and overweight people is increasing. Including scientist suggested that at the moment there is simply no such drugs and diets that could defeat obesity. At least, all attempts to fight obesity with their help, not yet lead to big results, he said.
According to Spanish experts, today one of the most effective ways to cope with obesity is surgical intervention.
Pujol noted that in the fight against obesity, the main problem is not even the effect of losing weight per se, but the ability to stay in slender shape with a healthy weight. It is in this sense different diet pills and diets just ineffective.
“There is no one diet that would have shown its effectiveness in the struggle with obesity the rest of your life, no medicine for the treatment of obesity. The only truly reliable way is a complete change of the old lifestyle for a new one, with a systematic adherence to healthy habits. The majority fails to do it,” — said the doctor.
Complicates the fight against obesity and the fact that he doesn’t have any particular, single cause. Pujol highlighted several factors that cause fat: a sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical activity, nutrition, and genetic predisposition.