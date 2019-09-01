Hennessey has presented the 1,200-horsepower Shelby GT500
Tuned model can compete with the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport.
After a couple of months after the announcement of information about the new Ford Shelby GT500 2020, the tuning house, Hennessey has presented three different packages of improvements for those who need even more power. In the production version of the sports car is installed with a supercharged V8 issuing 760 horsepower and 847 nm of torque, however, the American tuner can raise this figure up to 850 HP and 983 Nm due to the kit Venom 850.
With Venom 1000 package increases the power of the Shelby GT500 to 1,000 horsepower and 152 Nm of 1, but that’s not all. Best offer is a Venom 1200, by which the engineers Hennessey squeezed out of the 5.2-liter unit indices that make sports car competitor to the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport. Thus, the power unit with the package of improvements has a capacity of 1 200 HP at 7000 rpm and 1 356 Nm of torque, assuming the engine will run on E85 or race fuel.
To obtain these results, the tuners mounted on V8 twin turbos and use the updated fuel system. In addition, installed more powerful pistons and connecting rods and special exhaust system stainless steel, upgraded intercooler and blower. Also was upgraded 7-speed automatic transmission.
In addition to technical changes, it is necessary to point out some cosmetic improvements to the exterior, for example, the body will receive sootvetstvuuschie icons, indicating the presence of a package of improvements and the logos of the tuner. In addition, owners will receive an individually number plate on the dashboard, signed by John, as well as the serial plate in the engine compartment, to show that this is no ordinary GT500. Also on the headrests has the signature embroidery.
Every car receives a set of Venom 1200, pass a test drive for the 241 miles to make sure everything works as it was stated before the car will be delivered to the rightful owner. The upgrade kit comes with a 1 year warranty /19 312 km.