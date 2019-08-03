Henry Cavill every day plagued Netflix for the role in “the Witcher”
Actor Henry Cavill has managed to get the role in the series “the Witcher” due to its persistence. After listening every day he stalked the Studio, Netflix, hoping to play on the screens of the character from the video game series.
In the words of Henry Cavill, he was a fan of the book Geralt even before it became known about the desire of Netflix to make a TV series about this character. Learning about the start of the auditions, the actor began to actively promote their own candidacy, to get the main character. Almost every day star screens pestering agents calls with a request to arrange a meeting with the representatives of the Studio. In the end, Netflix just “tired” from perseverance Cavill, therefore, enabled him to perform the coveted role.
The official premiere of “the Witcher” should be held before the end of 2019. The events of the series will tell the story of the character from the books by Andrzej Sapkowski, but not occurring in the same game.