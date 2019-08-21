Her mother: the daughter Loboda was surprised by a rousing speech (video)
Popular singer Svetlana Loboda, surprising stretch in Rome and twine in Turkey that is having fun with her eldest daughter eve, which gave birth to choregraph Andrew King. The girl often accompanies the star mother on tour, visits her concerts, and it happens on the filming of the show. Daughter Loboda grows very artistic and good singer, often copying the mother. As it happens at home, Svetlana showed the video to Instagram.
“Now, cowards will run,” says the girl, dressing up in a shiny suit. She complements the image of stylish mum’s glasses, takes in hand a stick and sings lines of a new hit Loboda “the Bullet-Dura”, the fiery dancing. Svetlana takes her on video.
“My Eva and her nightly performances. Love”, — wrote under the video Loboda.
The face of the youngest daughter Tilda Svetlana Loboda no-shows. Not recognized and who is the father of the girl.
And singer Natalka Karpa only preparing to become a mother for the first time.
