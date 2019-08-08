Her mother: the daughter of Blake lively took a walk around new York in a bright and fancy outfit
When the love of fashion is inherited.
Blake lively linked their lives with the movie, but it would have to build a career in the fashion world. Her extraordinary view on how to combine things, constantly raises questions — who is working on her wardrobe. But Blake does not get tired to answer it herself. The actress not only dispenses with the services of stylists, but sometimes changes at the seven images in one day, and one other interesting. The love of unusual outfits and passed on to her daughters. Yesterday paparazzi captured her eldest daughter James who walked around new York together with his father, Ryan Reynolds. Purple dress girl wearing over jeans, and complements the image of light green shoes, necklace and clutch bag.
It is my passion. I don’t have a stylist, and not because I think I understand this better, I just love it so much. It brings me so much joy. This is the same as bake a cake, and then give it to someone for decoration and jewelry. Why do so?
— said Blake in an interview.