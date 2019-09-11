Here, as was the fate of the wife Chikatilo after his arrest
Maniac Andrei Chikatilo is known to many, but not everyone know that he had a wife and kids.
Faina loved my husband and truly believed that he is innocent.
Andrew, as it turned out, was a great family man. He loved his wife, was a hardworking, don’t smoke or drink.
Faina Andrew met through a mutual friend, who felt that two quiet and humble person perfectly each other will do.
She was right, and soon the couple married.
In marriage were born three children, but the first did not survive. But Luda and Yuri grow up healthy and surrounded by love parents.
Andrew adored children, he cared about them, helped with homework, read the night book.
After his arrest Faina for a long time could not believe that her husband killed people.
Her love was blind, not a single suspicious thing Andrew couldn’t make her think.
Sometimes the husband came back dirty and bloody clothes. Assured his wife that just got dirty at work, and she unconditionally believed him.
One grown daughter, Lyudmila, told her mother about what Andrew allegedly molesting his grandson, but Faina’t believe it. So her communication with her daughter ceased.
After Chikatilo was in prison, his wife re-took her maiden name, but it didn’t help. People knew Faina and did not want contact with her. And sometimes even threatened and cursed.
Tired of the endless reminders, Faina decided to move and chose Ukraine. There she until his death worked in the market.