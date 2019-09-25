Here I am nobody: the first coach of Usik made a Frank admission about the work in the Crimea (photo)
The first coach of the former absolute world champion in the first heavyweight Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 of them by knockout), Sergei Lapin before the debut of his ward in the heavyweight division, shared his expectations and perspectives of Alexander in his new weight category.
“I think the Mustache may be able to compete with the top fighters in hawaiite. And this is for good reason. Sasha is a speed boxer. If he managed to speed to beat the heavyweights, the heavyweights, and so inferior in this rate, it will beat without any problems, “said their thoughts Sergey portal MMABoxing.
Barbel sometimes goes to the native land in Simferopol. Sergei Lapin – left
In this case the coach, in spite of successful work with children and bred Champions, remains unclaimed. “Frankly, the offers from top boxers in world Boxing I have not received. Even here in Crimea, I am nobody. Although he raised three Olympians: Sergey Dotsenko, Alexander Usik and Batyr Akhmedov. But we are slowly, step by step, continue to work and move on. So we all arranged“, — said the expert.
Recall, his debut fight in the heavyweight division in professional Boxing Usyk will take place on 15 October, when they meet in Chicago with the Dutchman Tyrone Spong.
