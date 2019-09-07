Here is a figure! Vera Brezhnev in a bathing suit has caused excitement in the network (photos)
Popular singer Vera Brezhneva, which recently surprised by his passion for extreme sport, pleased fans with a new picture in a bathing suit.
Photo Faith published stories, and filmed her albert Plekhov — Russian photographer and filmmaker.
The photo also appeared on the pages of fans of the singer. “This figure”, — admire them.
By the way, for the sake of this figure of Faith carefully monitoring food. “After 15.00 I don’t eat carbs (fruits are included there). Form me to maintain easier, thanks to this permanent law (even at banquets, holidays),” she explains.
Well, even Brezhnev drink a lot of water, sleeps 3 hours, goes in for sports. And most importantly — the genes.
Recently, the mother of the singer revealed a stunning figure.
