Here is a twist: the 41-year-old Buffon made their new club

| June 26, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Вот это поворот: 41-летний Буффон определился со своим новым клубом

One of the best goalkeepers in the football history 41-year-old Gianluigi Buffon, it seems, decided to continue his illustrious football career. The goalkeeper, who in last season the champion of France in the Paris team, close to returning to Juventus, who in the offseason was headed by the former Chelsea Manager Maurizio Sarri.

According to respected Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Buffon has agreed to be in the Turin club’s stand-in pole Wojciech szczesny (goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who spent the club just one season, will leave “the Old lady”).

Recall that in 17 years of playing in Juventus (2001 — 2018) world champion 2006 Gianluigi Buffon has won 20 (!) trophies.

