Here is how to cleanse the liver from fat and restore all of its functions! Vintage recipe!
To clean the liver from fats, we offer you the recipe for a powerful natural juice that you can prepare at home easily and quickly.
Ingredients:
— 1/2 Cup raisins
— juice of 1 lemon
— 1 Cup of chopped beet
— 2 cups of water
Pour water in a saucepan and bring to the boil. When the water boils, add the beets and raisins. Turn off the heat once the mixture comes to a boil and cover and allow to steep for 45-60 minutes.
Place in blender with the cooled mixture and add freshly squeezed lemon juice. Mix well until smooth. Your natural super effective the drink is ready.
It is recommended to drink it 2 times a day 200 ml : once in the morning on an empty stomach and the second time — before lunch.
This treatment should continue for 7-10 days, then take a break for 2 weeks and repeat the course again.
Mix 1 Cup of beet juice with 1 Cup honey until smooth.
This mixture helps high blood pressure. To result pressure in norm, you should daily eat 1 tablespoon of this mixture before meals.
In anemia it is recommended to drink this juice: mix one Cup of Apple juice and 3 tablespoons of beet juice. It is recommended to drink this mixture of juices daily 20-30 minutes before meals.
Fresh beet juice diluted 1:1 with purified water, it is recommended to use for women during menopause and when the menstrual cycle.