Here is the first video from the apartment of a Russian Professor of murderers Sokolova
In Saint-Petersburg (Russia) is continuing the investigation into the murder of PhD student, SPSU Anastasia Yeshchenko. The only suspect was Professor of the same University, Oleg Sokolov. Investigators visited at the home of historian, where is supposed the murder was committed, confirmed by the extreme eccentricity of the teacher.
In the apartment, they found many historical artifacts, and the living room turned into a branch of the Museum. In the room were found the knight’s armor, military uniforms with epaulettes, a bust of Napoleon. Rumors that the falcons manic admired the personality of the French Emperor, it may be a reality.
We will remind, the student Yeshchenko wrote together with Sokolov about the personality of Napoleon. It is assumed that the murder was committed on 7 November on the basis of an argument. November 9, 63-year-old Professor was caught from the river embankment. In a backpack he found a severed female hand and a traumatic pistol. On 11 November the results of the hearing Sokolov was taken into custody for two months as a suspect in the murder.
