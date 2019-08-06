Here is the horizon: the soloist КАZKA impressed forms in a swimsuit (photo)

| August 6, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Вот это горизонт: солистка КАZKA впечатлила формами в купальнике (фото)

The soloist of the group КАZKA, released the “Pisnyu Smulevich Ducat”, Sasha zaritska surprised fans photos with guests. The singer has published on his page in Instagram a few bright frame with a holiday in Greece. Them Sasha in swimsuit relaxing in the Jacuzzi enjoying the superb views and the sunset over the sea.

Вот это горизонт: солистка КАZKA впечатлила формами в купальнике (фото)Вот это горизонт: солистка КАZKA впечатлила формами в купальнике (фото)

On the other zaritska lit lush buttocks.

Вот это горизонт: солистка КАZKA впечатлила формами в купальнике (фото)

“And time stops, when is the perfect moment”, — she wrote under the photo. “Gorgeous”, “Can’t you put your f*n?”, “Wow, what a beautiful horizon”, “Beauty”, “what a view!”, — they write.

Вот это горизонт: солистка КАZKA впечатлила формами в купальнике (фото)

On one of the photos next to Sasha on the edge of the Jacuzzi sits bandmate Nikita Buds. Fans of the band in the comments suggest that musicians may be a novel, and call them a beautiful couple.

Вот это горизонт: солистка КАZKA впечатлила формами в купальнике (фото)

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.