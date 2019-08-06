Here is the horizon: the soloist КАZKA impressed forms in a swimsuit (photo)
The soloist of the group КАZKA, released the “Pisnyu Smulevich Ducat”, Sasha zaritska surprised fans photos with guests. The singer has published on his page in Instagram a few bright frame with a holiday in Greece. Them Sasha in swimsuit relaxing in the Jacuzzi enjoying the superb views and the sunset over the sea.
On the other zaritska lit lush buttocks.
“And time stops, when is the perfect moment”, — she wrote under the photo. “Gorgeous”, “Can’t you put your f*n?”, “Wow, what a beautiful horizon”, “Beauty”, “what a view!”, — they write.
On one of the photos next to Sasha on the edge of the Jacuzzi sits bandmate Nikita Buds. Fans of the band in the comments suggest that musicians may be a novel, and call them a beautiful couple.
