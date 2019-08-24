Here is the most powerful antibiotic, which you can do yourself!
Doctors can’t explain
Turmeric is one of the most popular spices in the world and has extraordinary properties. It is used in Ayurvedic, modern Indian and traditional Chinese medicine for a long time.
People have used turmeric as a powerful natural remedy for many health problems: breathing difficulties, liver disease, skin problems, muscle strain, cuts and wounds, stomach problems. Moreover, it can be very helpful against digestive problems, various types of infections, inflammation and malignant tumors.
Why turmeric is so important for our health?
Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. So spice is the perfect solution in the fight against microbes in the treatment of gastritis, stomach ulcers and other things.
Studies show that this substance has a positive effect on DNA and cell survival. Curcumin is also able to reduce the symptoms of osteoarthritis. This can be achieved by taking 200 mg of turmeric daily.
Turmero — another ingredient in turmeric. It improves brain function and treat Alzheimer’s disease by restoring the nerve cells.
How to create a natural antibiotic from the turmeric?
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp of turmeric
- 100 g organic honey
Preparation:
Put the ingredients in a glass jar and mix well until a homogeneous mass.
Application:
If you have the flu, take half spoon of natural antibiotic every hour. The next day take the same dose of the mixture, but now every 2 hours. On the third day, take the same dosage three times a day.
Before you swallow the mixture, make sure it melted in your mouth. Can also add it to a Cup of tea or milk every day.
Be healthy!