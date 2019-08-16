Here is what God is each Zodiac sign!
Step forward and receive your designated gift.
“… And there was morning, when God stood before his twelve children and into each of them planted the seed of human life. One by one each child stepped forward to receive his appointed gift.“
You, Aries,
I give the first seed and the honor to put him. Every seed that you plant, will breed a million more in your hands. You’ll be the first, who dwells in people’s minds with My Idea. But it is not your job to nourish the Idea and to question it.
Your life is an action and the only action that I attribute to you, is to tell people about My Work. For the good work I give you the virtue of self-respect.
…. Quietly Aries stepped back to his place.
You, Taurus,
I give the right to convert the seed into matter. Your work is great, requiring patience. You have to finish all started, otherwise the seeds will be wasted to the wind. You should neither doubt nor to change his mind halfway through, or depend on others. For this I give you the gift of Power. Use it wisely.
…. And Taurus stepped back to his place.
You, Gemini,
I give the questions without answers. You can bring people understanding of what they see around them. You will never know why men speak or listen, but in the pursuit of the answer, you will find my gift of Knowledge.
…. And Gemini stepped back to his place.
You, Cancer,
I attribute the task to teach people emotions. My mission is for you to cause people to laughter and tears, to feelings develop them from the inside. For this I give you the gift of Family, and it ensures that your fullness may multiply.
…. And Cancer stepped back to his place.
You, Leo,
I give work to show my creativity in all its brilliance to the world. But you have to be careful with pride and always remember that this is My Creation, not yours. Because if you forget about it, people will despise you. The work which I give you, will bring a lot of joy if you will do it well. To do this, you must have the gift of Honor.
…. And Leo stepped back to his place.
You, Virgin,
I ask you to explore all that mankind has done to my Creation. You have to carefully study their way and point them to the error so My Creation could be improved. For this I give you the gift of Purity.
…. And Virgo stepped back to his place.
You, Libra,
I give the mission of service to the people to remember its duties to others. So they can learn cooperation and the ability to take responsibility for their actions. I will put you wherever there is dissonance, and for your efforts I give you the gift of Love.
…. And Libra stepped back in place.
You, Scorpio,
I give a very difficult task. You will be able to know the minds of other people, but you are not allowed to talk about your knowledge. Many times you will be hurt by what you see. In your pain you will turn away from Me and forget that it’s not me, but a perversion of My Idea, cause you pain.
You will know mankind as well as animals. You are going to fight the animal instincts in yourself that you will lose your way. But when you finally come back to Me, Scorpio, I have for you the Supreme gift of Purpose.
…. And Scorpio stepped back.
And you, Sagittarius,
I’m asking to make people laugh, because of their wrong understanding of My Idea people become evil. Through laughter you have to give people hope, and through hope to turn their eyes to Me. You will touch many lives, but only for a moment. You will know the restlessness in every life you have touched.
To you Sagittarius I give the gift of Abundance, so you can reach every corner of darkness and bring light.
…. And Sagittarius stepped back to his place.
You, Capricorn,
I’m asking you to work hard, to teach people to work. Your task is not easy because you will feel all the works of mankind on their shoulders. But your burdens contains the Responsibility for your brothers and sisters that I have laid on you.
…. And Capricorn stepped back to his place.
You, Aquarius,
I give vision of the future, so that people can see other possibilities. You will feel the pain of loneliness, because I don’t allow you to personalize My Love. But in order to turn people’s eyes to new possibilities I give the gift of Freedom. In freedom you will be able to continue to serve humanity where it is needed.
…. And Aquarius stepped back to his place.
You, Fish,
I give the most difficult task of all. I ask you to gather all the sadness in the world and return them to me. Your tears should be ultimately my tears. The grief that you will absorb is the effect of misunderstanding between My Ideas. But you must give them compassion, so they can try again.
For this most difficult task, I will give you the greatest gift. You will be the only of my twelve Children, who will understand me. This gift of understanding is only for you, Pisces. If you try to pass it on to humanity, they won’t listen.
…. And Pisces stepped back to his place.
And the Kids are gone, and everyone decided to make the best of your job to get your gift.
But none fully understood his task and his gift. When they returned puzzled God said, “Each of you believes that other gifts are better. I will therefore allow you to bargain.“
All the children were in high spirits, considering the possibility of a new mission. But God smiled and said:
“You will return to me many times, and ask to be released from your mission and I will fulfill your desire.
You will go through countless reincarnation before you complete the original mission, prescribed for You. I give you countless time to do it, but only when the mission is completed, you will be able to be with me.”
