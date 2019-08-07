Here’s a powerful natural analgesic, to get rid of pain in the ears
Remedy with garlic and mullein plants.
What you’ll need:
1) a Quarter Cup of fresh or dried flowers of the mullein herb.
2) 3 finely chopped cloves of garlic.
3) Olive oil.
Preparation:
Place the flowers mullein-herbs and chopped garlic in a saucepan.
- Pour olive oil so that it covered the flowers and garlic. Cover the pan with a lid and place in a warm place.
- Leave it there for a few days. Or warm up the mixture on low heat for 4 hours.
- If using fresh flowers mullein-herbs, cover the pot with cheesecloth, and then cover. This is necessary in order to ensure that moisture does not evaporate.
- After a few days strain the oil through cheesecloth. Pour it into a smaller container. Keep in the fridge.
Usage:
Put the bottle of oil in a glass of hot water for a few minutes and heat it to body temperature.
Drip 2-3 drops in the affected ear 2-3 times a day.
Means of oil of mullein-herbs.
What you will need.
Take all the ingredients mentioned in the first recipe, except the garlic.
Method of preparation:
- Place the flowers mullein-herbs in a glass jar.
- Pour olive oil to cover the flowers. Cover the jar with a lid and put in a warm place.
- Leave it there for a few days. Or warm up the mixture on low heat for 4 hours.
- If using fresh flowers mullein-herbs, cover the jar with cheesecloth, and then cover.
- After a few days strain the oil through cheesecloth. Pour it into a smaller container. Keep in the fridge.
Usage:
Put the bottle of oil in a glass of hot water for a few minutes and heat it to body temperature. Drip 2-3 drops in the affected ear 2-3 times a day.
Remedy made from garlic.
What you will need.
Take all the ingredients mentioned in the first recipe, except the flowers of mullein-herbs.
Method of preparation:
- Finely chop the garlic, put it in a jar.
- Pour the garlic olive oil so that it completely covered him. Cover the jar with a lid and put in a warm place.
- Leave it there for a few days. Or warm up the mixture on low heat for 30 minutes.
- After a few days strain the oil through cheesecloth. Pour it into a smaller container. Keep in the fridge.
Usage:
Put the bottle of oil in a glass of hot water for a few minutes and heat it to body temperature. Drip 2-3 drops in the affected ear 2-3 times a day.
The tool of the flowers of Hypericum.
What you will need.
1) a Quarter Cup of fresh or dried flowers of St. John’s wort.
2) Olive oil.
Method of preparation:
- Place the flowers of St. John’s wort in a glass jar.
- Pour olive oil to cover the flowers. Cover the jar with a lid and put in a warm place.
- Leave it there for a few days. Or warm up the mixture on low heat for 4 hours.
- If using fresh flowers of Hypericum, cover the jar with cheesecloth, and then cover.
- After a few days strain the oil through cheesecloth. Pour it into a smaller container. Keep in the fridge.
Usage:
Put the bottle of oil in a glass of hot water for a few minutes and heat it to body temperature.
Drip 2-3 drops in the affected ear 2-3 times a day.
It is important to know!
Collect flowers and plants only in ecologically clean regions. If the ear is leaking pus, do not drip into the ears of oil. It is better to consult a doctor.
