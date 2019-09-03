Here’s how the food is more expensive in Toronto this year (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Almost everything in Toronto is expensive, and costs seem to be not going to decline.

We already know that prices on the real estate market is constantly growing, and, it seems, the cost of food in this sense is no better.

Earlier this week, the authorities of Toronto have published the Current budget for public health in Toronto 2020, and the Budget and investment plan for 2020-2029.

The document provided a lot of information from the head of health for consideration by the budget Committee under the Board of health.

For all this background information is a disturbing fact: over the past period of this year, the cost of food increased by about 7.5 %.

This figure is derived from increased the food basket of 2019, which is based on the cost of 67 food, estimated at 12 stores.

In the report of the health Department of Toronto in connection with this fact the city administration recommends increasing the municipal share of the school feeding programme at $1,099.5.

The programme of school meals is a program of the organization of the diet of pupils in schools controlled at the local level by the students themselves, their parents and volunteers.

They are funded from several sources, including municipal, provincial, corporate and other grants and donations parents/pupils and the amounts collected in local events/campaigns to raise funds.

In connection with the significant increase in spending on food over the past year, management recommends to increase the total program budget to $15, 759.6.

Anyway, an increase of 7.5% in just one year is a lot, so, most likely, not only nutrition program students will require an increase in the grocery budget next year.