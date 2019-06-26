Hero Kozenevski brought Ukraine 22nd medal at the European games
June 26, 2019
Continuing in the capital of Belarus the second European games in Ukraine produced 22-th reward. Bronze in a moneybox of our team put freestyle wrestler Alexander Kozenevski.
In the battle for third place in the category up to 125 kg 28-year-old native of Donetsk won against the Turk Fatih Asali (2:1).
By the way, our guaranteed in wrestling another award. Ukrainian Julia Javalgi acting in the category up to 53 kg, in the semi-finals won in the last seconds of the current champion of Europe of the Russian Stelvio Orshush (10:7) and 27 June in the final fight with the Swedish wrestler Sofia Mattsson.
Photo noc-ukr.org
