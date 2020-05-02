‘Heroes of the fight against coronavirus’: the White house issued a commemorative coin in honor of trump and Pence
Informal gift shop White house Gift Shop White House presented a commemorative collector coin “the World is against COVID-19” where you called the President of Donald trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and some other officials, “the characters struggle with the coronavirus”. This event immediately caused an uproar in the network.
On the website of the informal gift store the White house has become available for pre-order new souvenir coin for promotional price of $100. Regular price as written on the website, is $125. According to the site, sending coin buyers will start 15 must.
Themes products — pandemic COVID-19 in the world and in USA.
On the coin printed quotes trump of coronavirus, which, as noted by social media users, are more like the military slogan: “Every ordinary citizen contributed”, “Together in the fight against the invisible enemy,” “Every day heroes dress up” (we are talking about doctors who every day wear protective suits. — Ed.).
On one side of the coin depicts a map of the world with a large coronavirus, hovering in the middle of the Atlantic ocean. On the back of the room for press conferences the White house, where trump has made his most controversial statements about the pandemic: the prediction that the virus will disappear in warm weather, and the assumption that COVID-19 can be cured by injecting the patient with a disinfectant.
The image of the room is framed by two rings: one names trump and Vice-President Mike Pence; another ring contains the names of the members of the President’s team for the coronavirus — Dr. Deborah birx, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief U.S. surgeon Dr. Jerome Williams and head of the Department of Finance Steve Mnuchin. In this case, the coin has no name Alex Azar, head of the Department of health of the country.
The new coin is part of a series of Souvenirs that illustrate important events during the presidency of trump. The collection also includes coins that depict the meeting with the US President Kim Jong-UN and talks with Vladimir Putin.
The site stated that funds from the sale of coins will be given to the five major U.S. hospitals that treat patients COVID-19.
Social media users are indignant — many people selling these coins seemed inappropriate. Some even joke that this idea can be traced handwriting Ivanka trump.
