“He’s a monster”: 51-year-old Pamela Anderson has accused a 33-year-old boyfriend (photos)
After rumors about the forthcoming wedding 51-year-old sex bomb canadian-born Pamela Anderson has publicly accused of betraying his 33-year-old boyfriend — French footballer of Moroccan descent Adil Rami (world champion in 2018 in the national team of France, defender of the club “Olympique Marseille”).
In Instagram Pamela angrily struck the lover. She called him a lying monster who lied to her for two years. “It’s hard to accept. The last two years of my life has been a lie. I was deceived, made to think that we have a great love… I suppressed that found in recent days. He lived a double life. He used to joke about other players, who have the girls who live next door with their wives. He used to call these men monsters? Well, it’s worse. He lied to everyone. How is it possible so to control the hearts and minds of two women. I’m sure there were others. He’s just a monster.”
Anderson accompanied the post with a smiley in the form of a broken heart. Pamela did not specify what was learned about the beloved. And he Adil yet the situation is not commented.
Pamela and Adil met in Monaco in 2017. Soon actress and model moved from the USA to Marseille a permanent place of residence. Last year there were reports that the couple broke up. But in the end they get back together.
Rami consisted in a civil marriage with the French model Sidonie Beamon, from whom he has three sons-twins Zane and MADI.
Pamela married four times already. Her first husband was musician Tommy Lee (from whom she has two sons — 22-year-old Brandon and 21-year-old Dylan). The second is musician kid Rock. And poker player Rick Salomon star married twice: their first marriage lasted from 2007 to 2008, the second from 2014 to 2015. “I really want to get married again,” admitted the famous blonde. Although I did not count on the fact that her relationship with Rami last long.
