‘He’s responsible for the deaths of millions of people’: trump and Pompeo explained the killing of Iranian General
The United States remains interested in de-escalating the conflict with Iran, however, prepared to defend themselves. U.S. comments and the reaction of the world to the airstrike in Baghdad, which killed one of the main Iranian military commanders, unveils the publication of “Voice of America”.
President Donald trump said Friday morning that the Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the forces of al-Quds, an elite unit responsible for conducting armed reconnaissance and security operations in the composition of the Iranian Islamic revolutionary guard Corps was planning the murder of American citizens.
“General Qassem Soleimani was killed or seriously wounded thousands of Americans over a long period of time and was planning to kill a lot more… but was caught!”, — wrote the American President on Twitter.
According to trump, Soleimani “directly and indirectly responsible for the deaths of millions of people, including a large number of protesters recently killed in Iran. Although Iran never recognized properly, Soleimani hated and feared inside the country. They [the Iranians] not so sad as it is trying to represent the rest of the world their heads. It should have been removed many years ago!”, — the President added.
Earlier trump tweeted that “Iran never won the war, but never lost a negotiation!”.
Defensive measure
In an interview with Fox News U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo said that so far he can only attest to the fact that the RAID killed General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the forces of al-Quds, an elite unit responsible for conducting armed reconnaissance and security operations in the composition of the Iranian Islamic revolutionary guard Corps.
On Friday morning, state Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus reported on a telephone conversation with Secretary of state Pompeo with Heiko Maas, Minister of foreign Affairs of Germany.
The report said that Pompeo discussed with Maas “the recent decision of the President of trump to take defensive measures to eliminate Qassem Soleimani in response to an immediate threat to American lives”.
The Secretary thanked his German counterpart for the recent Declaration of the Berlin statement of concern “the continuing military provocations by the Iranian regime” and stated that “the United States remains committed to de-escalation”.
In addition, this morning, Pompeo called several foreign Ministers of major world powers. The Secretary of state discussed the death of Soleimani, Minister of foreign Affairs of great Britain Dominique Raab and a member of the Politburo of China Yang Jiechi.
In an interview with Fox News and CNN Pompeo declined to discuss details of the alleged threats, however, according to him, the decision of the USA on the elimination of Qasem Soleimani impact “assessment on the basis of intelligence”.
“It was a threat in the region. Last night was the moment when we were forced to strike to do everything… to avoid this imminent attack,” said Pompeo.
Pompeo added that the United States has strengthened its military facilities in the region and ready for any possible retaliatory attacks, including cyber attacks.
The reaction in the U.S. and the world
A former adviser to Donald trump on national security John Bolton congratulated all those involved in the operation of the elimination of Qasem Soleimani.
The Prime Minister of Israel supported the US decision on the organization of an airstrike on Friday, which was killed by the powerful Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. The Israeli army is on high alert after Iran threatened to cause a “blow back” after the murder of Soleimani.
The military leadership of Israel, the closest US ally in the middle East and the main regional enemy of Iran in the region, held a meeting to assess the situation after the death of the commander of the forces of “Quds” in an attack on Baghdad international airport.
“Like Israel, which has the right to self-defense, the United States have exactly the same right,” reads the statement, which was issued by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Qasem Soleimani is responsible for the death of American citizens and many other innocent people. He was planning other attacks,” said Netanyahu, speaking to reporters at the airport in Greece, before heading to Israel. Netanyahu immediately cut short his trip to Greece and returned to Jerusalem, after reports of killings Soleimani.
Army radio of Israel reported that the military are in high alert.
General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the elite special forces "al-Quds" as part of the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps, killed in Iraq airstrike USA. The Pentagon has confirmed that Soleimani was killed on the orders of the President of the United States Donald trump.
- Airstrike on Soleimani had suffered a few days after protesters attempted to Baghdad to storm the American Embassy. In Washington said that the attack on the diplomatic mission was ordered by General Soleimani.
- Iran has promised cruelly to revenge the USA for murder of one of the most influential Iranian military commanders.
Murder Soleimani may lead to a sharp escalation of tensions between Iran, the US and its allies in the region Israel and Saudi Arabia, experts warn. After the strike, the world prices for oil have grown on 4%.
The mayor of new York police Department, Los Angeles are closely monitoring the situation after the chief military strategist of Iran was killed on the orders of the trump, and in response, Iranian authorities have promised America's 'terrible revenge'