‘Hezbollah’ has fired at Israel from Lebanon (PHOTO)

On Sunday, Israel had fired anti-tank missiles from Lebanon. The incident occurred in the area Avivim, reports NEWSru Israel with reference to the press service of the Israel defense forces (IDF). Military sparingly comment on the events, the newspaper notes.

As the message of the army press service, the aim of the attack was a military base and military vehicles. “Multiple targets were the enemy”, – said the press service of the IDF.

Later, the press Secretary of the IDF, Brigadier General Ronen of Manelis said that the attack “Hezbollah” one of the soldiers or civilians were not injured. According to the General, the damaged armored vehicle the IDF used by the army to transport the wounded. In response, Israeli army tanks shelled targets in southern Lebanon.

Responsibility for the shelling of Israeli territory took on Hezbollah, saying that its fighters had destroyed an army jeep.

Lebanese media say that Israeli artillery shelling near the village of Maroun ar-RAS in southern Lebanon. Press service of the IDF reported that at the direction of the target was released more than hundreds of shells.

Sky News reported that the Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri asked the US and France to intervene in the situation to prevent further escalation of the conflict with Israel. Hariri held a telephone conversation with the US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo and President of France Emmanuel Macron. He expressed concern that the situation could spiral out of control and escalate into full-scale war.

Day 1 September it was also reported that in the sky over the Northern parts of Israel observed the movement of aircraft and helicopters of the IDF. In particular, it is seen fighter planes, refueling tankers, unmanned aircraft and helicopters.

Press service of the IDF responded to the request of edition NEWSru Israel about the Lebanese media publications about the fire and a forest fire in the area of Kfar Shuba (South Lebanon). The newspaper reported: “a Short time ago there were several fires in the area of al Dov. The fire broke out as a result of operational activities carried out by IDF forces in the area”. To give any further details, the Israeli military refused.