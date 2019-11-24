Hi, 1937 year: the network has exploded with jokes and photoshopped pics because of the adoption in Russia of the new law
The network has made fun of adopted Russian law on the recognition of all people as “foreign agents”.
About it reports “Apostrophe” with reference to the edition “jellyfish”.
For this bill voted 311 Russian state Duma deputies. None of those present voted against. Only four politicians abstaining from voting.
However, the people this law is inspired not so. In the network after its adoption, began to publish many jokes and comment on it.