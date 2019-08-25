Hiccups can indicate a disease of the human
In some cases, frequent bouts of hiccups can be a symptom of a serious disease, warn doctors.
In particular, hiccups, sour belching and nausea may indicate the presence of GERD (gastroezofagealny reflux disease), experts say. In people with reflux, the stomach contents thrown into the esophagus – this violation can seriously harm the condition of the gastrointestinal tract.
In General, doctors say, a dangerous sign is prolonged hiccups – for example, holding two days or more.
“Hiccup that lasts for a long time, indicates that in the body there are some serious and undesirable processes,” — experts underline.
Specifically, the hiccups that lasts for 48 hours, can “speak” about the development of cancer of the brain, stomach, lymph nodes.
Also hiccups sometimes reminds himself of cerebral stroke. It is necessary to pay attention to women. Every tenth case of stroke they have manifested in the form of such symptoms as hiccup, along with the feeling of chest pain, severe weakness. Observing such signs, you should not hesitate to call an ambulance.
Besides, hiccup is able to indicate heart attack. In this case the person also hiccups unusually long time – for example, within a few days. Such a long hiccup is not necessarily constant – it may occur in short bouts. The main sign of danger – unusual long period during which the person is subject to hiccups.
However, one of the causes of frequent hiccups can be emotional stress. If rest and relaxation is a hiccup, then it was a sign that the body is overworked and needs to relax.