High blood pressure at the age of 30 affects brain health
A new study involving people aged 30 to 70 years, showed a relationship between changes in blood pressure in adulthood, and changes in the brain in old age.
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, stroke and kidney disease. In addition, it is directly linked to the health of the brain.
The national Institute on aging (NIA), part of the National institutes of health (NIH), explains that if you reduce or block the blood flow, which supports brain health, it can damage this important organ.
A recent study shows that intensive treatment of blood pressure in midlife (or a decrease of systolic blood pressure to levels below 120 mm Hg. calendar) is associated with fewer white matter lesions in the brain later in life.
Damage of the white matter are a sign of defeat of blood vessels in the brain, a hallmark of aging and a risk factor of deterioration of cognitive functions.
At what age should begin blood pressure control? In the United Kingdom, regular monitoring of blood pressure is approximately 40 years. However, researchers from University College London in the UK suggest that this should start much earlier. They base this view on the results of its latest study on long-term effects of high blood pressure on brain health.