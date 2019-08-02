High blood sugar threatens the deadly disease
Scientists have found that victims of hypoglycemia are frequent tumors of the pancreas. They are among the most deadly, because the survival rate for this cancer is less than 3%.
The presence of high levels of sugar in the blood increases the risk of pancreatic cancer. A study involving more than 25 million people have shown that this deadly disease is more common among adults with hypoglycemia. Chronic high blood sugar levels common among patients with diabetes of both types, also hypoglycemia occurs in people who have had strokes or fighting any infections.
Hypoglycemia causes the pancreas to secrete abnormal amounts of insulin the hormone that lowers blood sugar. As a result, the excess pressure on the pancreas grows, and it can provoke the development of malignancies in this organ. However, this is only the scientists, but not scientifically proven fact. However, the science is well known that diabetes is an established risk factor for pancreatic tumors.
Unfortunately, the tumor is often diagnosed at later stages because they are asymptomatic. If pancreatic cancer is detected in the 4th stage, the cure rate is less than 3% and almost 90% of patients pass away in the year following diagnosis. This cancer died many famous people including the founder of Corporation Apple Steve jobs, actors Oleg Jankowski, Patrick Swayze and Andrew Tolubeev.