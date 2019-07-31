High blood sugar threatens the development of a dangerous type of cancer
A new study has demonstrated that high levels of sugar in the blood can cause increased risk of human pancreatic cancer. The disease stops the healthy cells of the gland and contributes to their uncontrolled growth that scientists have found from the Kangbuk Samsung hospital in Korea.
It is noted that the five-year survival among patients with prostate cancer is only 9% because the disease is difficult to diagnose. In addition, it is often not detected until later stages, when the cancer has spread from the pancreas to other parts of the body. Diabetes is one of the main risk factors for developing this type of cancer. The researchers assessed the incidence of prostate cancer in Korea in accordance with the levels of sugar in the blood, Cycling netbase data of cohorts from more than 25 million citizens. They found that with increasing the content of sugar in the blood, the risk of prostate cancer significantly increased not only in diabetic populations, but also those who has pre-diabetes or normal blood sugar levels.
The study’s findings imply that early detection of hyperglycemia in the process of diagnosing the health and modifying lifestyle to improve indicators of glucose, you can offer a critical opportunity to reduce the risk of prostate cancer.