High cholesterol: what is allowed and what is not?
Feeding behavior remains — in addition to adequate physical activity is the most important factor by which we can affect cholesterol levels.
Many ideas about cholesterol has changed today. For many years doctors argued that life-threatening atherosclerotic plaques in blood vessels caused by cholesterol and triglycerides are associated with an unhealthy diet high in fat. Drugs to lower cholesterol (statins) and removing eggs and butter from the diet was considered the “gold standard” therapy, designed to reduce the level of lipids in the blood to a standard value. Eggs were declared “cholesterol bombs”.
What is known about cholesterol today?
Modern data suggest that the level of cholesterol in the body depends to a much greater extent on the physiological characteristics of man, than from his diet.
Most cholesterol in the body is produced by him. Our body needs this fatty substance to build cells and produce hormones.
Eating eggs does not cause high cholesterol.
Cholesterol collects in the walls of arteries when lipid metabolism disorders. Food does not directly affect the formation of cholesterol, but it can promote a disorder in which there is an intensive accumulation of cholesterol plaques.
Primarily contributing to the growth of cholesterol diet is high levels of saturated fatty acids, if excessive consumption increases the level of cholesterol in General, and – what is particularly dangerous is that the level of “bad” cholesterol LDL (low density lipoproteins). Therefore, to use such products as meat and meat products should be no more than three times a week. From eating pastries, chips or crackers that are made from hydrogenated fats (TRANS fats) and it is better to abstain.
What other products for daily use contribute to the deposition of cholesterol in the blood vessels:
Butter. If you eat every day for Breakfast, 20 grams, daily permissible amount of saturated fat is clearly closed. The same applies to the cream or sour cream.
Cheese. In the same way as oil.
Pork. It has a high content of saturated fat.
The by-products. In particular, the liver and kidneys.
Seafood. Considered useful, but actually contain a lot of cholesterol.
What foods protect arteries from accumulations of cholesterol?
The apples and pears. The pectin of the dietary fiber helps reduce cholesterol levels.
Oatmeal. It contained beta-glucan reduces the harmful LDL cholesterol.
Legumes. It is composed of substances-saponins, which bind and remove cholesterol from the body. A lot of them especially in the chickpeas.
Ginger. His substance gingerols convert cholesterol to bile acids, then rend the intestines. Enough to eat two grams a day.
The garlic and onions. Substance allicin in garlic, onions and onions-leek reduces existing plaque in arteries.
Nuts. A daily handful of nuts reduces the level of lipids in the blood, reduces the absorption of cholesterol by the body.
Dark chocolate. Chocolate with a cocoa content of 85% acts as a drug that reduces levels of “bad” cholesterol by raising levels of “good” (HDL cholesterol, high-density lipoproteins).
Marine fish. Red fish, mackerel, herring are rich in omega-3 which reduce the concentration of triglycerides.
Soya. Plant sterols are forced to decrease the level of cholesterol. Daily 0.75 liters of soy milk can reduce it by five percent.
Tomatoes. Contained therein phytonutrient lycopene prevents the adhesion of cholesterol to the vessel wall.