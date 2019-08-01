High-cholesterol will help barley
Doctors called the “wonder cereal”, which helps to maintain cholesterol levels in the blood. This product is pearl barley.
Experts have found that frequent use of the cereals eliminates the formation of platelets in the blood, prevents blood clots, because it contains such vitamins In and To, the newspaper “Interlocutor”.
Help: cholesterol contributes to develop in the blood hormones, provides the appearance and functioning of cell membranes. If the level of cholesterol is high, cholesterol is deposited on artery walls. Because of this, there is a narrowing of the patency of blood, the blood accumulates in clots, a clot. Blood clots in turn, have consequences, which often lead to death.
Scientists have found that pearl barley is the product which contains large levels of iron and magnesium which contribute to normal cholesterol levels in the blood.
Vitamin E and sulfur contained in the barley is a powerful antioxidant that cleanses the body of toxins. Potassium has a beneficial effect on the heart muscle, and vitamins and To help in strengthening the immune system.
Experts recommend to use pearl barley daily. According to them, just 70 grams. Cereals recommended for use in the form of cereals, cooked in water and a tincture of the seeds germinated.