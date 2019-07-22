High-intensity workouts to protect from the insanity better than cardio
The study showed that through this exercise the blood is pumped more rapidly to the brain. This means that the probability of infringements in work of neurons and the risk of harmful proteins are reduced.
High-intensity training is superior to traditional cardio in the prevention of senile dementia, the study showed. The authors attributed this to the fact that during intense workouts more rapidly the blood is pumped to the brain. It is well known that physical activity is one of the main ways of preventing dementia. To high-intensity workouts are short in duration but almost maximum loads periods of training. For example, running at top speed, but at a small distance, jumping, push-UPS, and the like effect. Their goal is to within a few minutes of people subjected your body to loads of up to 80% of maximum, followed by a period of rest and then repetition.
At the disposal of scientists there is evidence that high-intensity load strengthens the cardiovascular system and lower cholesterol. However, it is assumed that for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases and some other ailments are better suited to traditional cardio like running, Hiking or swimming. And now Australian scientists from the University of Queensland have shown that high intensity load to provide the brain with sufficient amount of blood.
The more blood flows to the brain, the lower the probability of violation of connections between neurons and the pathological processes that may then follow. In addition, blood can be washed out of the brain different kind of a waste of activities of this body, which would otherwise form between the protein aggregates, often observed in victims of senile dementia.