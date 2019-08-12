High iron content in the blood increases the risk of stroke
The researchers found that the high iron content in the blood increases the risk of stroke. This element is involved in providing oxygen to the entire body.
The lack of iron in the blood can lead to anemia, and a surplus — to provoke liver disease and atherosclerosis. Therefore, you should adhere to the balance of its content in the body.
Scientists have found that when an excess of this element slows the blood flow, which causes blood clots. These blood clots are very dangerous as clog the blood vessels that subsequently fully or partially blocks the blood flow to the heart and brain. This, in turn, can lead to the development of certain types of stroke.
