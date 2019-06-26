High Park walking around armed man (PHOTO)

Toronto police said they reopened the access to High Park, which was temporarily closed after complaints a man with a gun. Today in connection with reports of an armed man, people were evacuated and began searching for the suspect.

Call the police arrived approximately 4 PM.

“When the man saw police, he ran to where a lot of trees, this area in and around Colborne Lodge,” – said a police officer Allison Douglas-Cooke.

She also noted that the officers saw a black man with a gun in his hand. The Park was closed for the entrance and all who were inside were asked to leave the area.

At 5:05 p.m. police reopened the Park to the public, and police officers made the arrest.

